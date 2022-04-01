      Weather Alert

Omaha Police Get A Helicopter

Apr 1, 2022 @ 5:40am

The Omaha Police Department has received a new helicopter.

The helicopter is a Bell 505 from Bell Textron Inc. The Omaha City Council approved the $3 million purchase in 2021. Included with the purchase is training for pilots and ground support personnel.

According to the Omaha Police Department, the helicopter is equipped with a camera, mapping system, spotlight, and thermal imaging equipment.  Omaha Police say the helicopter is a necessity as their current fleet of aircraft ages.  Read more from 1011 News HERE.

