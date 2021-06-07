One Direction Star Liam Payne Confirms Split With Model Fiancé Maya Henry
One Directions’ Liam Payne has split from his fiancé, Maya Henry. Payne sat down to talk about his issues while in relationships with Steven Barlett of the “Diary of a CEO” podcast.
“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,”
As he continued to discuss relationships Liam says,
“I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both. I hope she’s happy.”
Liam and Maya were together for two years before getting engaged in August of 2020 with a $3 million ring. They broke up briefly in February of 2020 and reconciled in March and went into lockdown together.