One Jacket Brought A Loved One Back

December 2, 2022 7:34AM CST
One Jacket Brought A Loved One Back
When Katelyn bought a leather jacket at a thrift store, she didn’t think anything of it, until she saw a name written in it.  She managed to find the owner, but he was deceased. His family and friends have been on quite the journey.  Watch the newest update below….

@katelynfletcher Today we get to honor Bill and his loved ones!! ♥️🥹 Thank you @TikTok for making this beautiful full circle moment possible #thrifting #bill #leatherjacket #austintx #atx #CapCut #HuluChippendalesDance ♬ UNDERWATER WONDERSCAPES (MASTER) – Frederic Bernard

