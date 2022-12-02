One Jacket Brought A Loved One Back
December 2, 2022 7:34AM CST
When Katelyn bought a leather jacket at a thrift store, she didn’t think anything of it, until she saw a name written in it. She managed to find the owner, but he was deceased. His family and friends have been on quite the journey. Watch the newest update below….
@katelynfletcher Today we get to honor Bill and his loved ones!! ♥️🥹 Thank you @TikTok for making this beautiful full circle moment possible #thrifting #bill #leatherjacket #austintx #atx #CapCut #HuluChippendalesDance ♬ UNDERWATER WONDERSCAPES (MASTER) – Frederic Bernard
