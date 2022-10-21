One Mom Can’t Go Out Without Feeling Guilty
We’ve all gone out without our significant others, but when you leave them alone to see a Magic Mike show and they have the kids, you get this. At least if you are Bryanna Romero. It is all in good fun and HILIARIOUS! Do you ever send your significant other “feel bad for me” texts when they go out without you?
@raising_romeros Girls night out turned into a guilt trip. Just kidding! I’m lucky to have a supportive husband that likes to poke a little fun! 😂😍 #magicmikelive #girlsnight #foryou #trending #happybirthdaykait #husband #funny #teasing #vivalasvegas #lasvegas #gno #somuchfun ♬ original sound – Bryanna Romero
