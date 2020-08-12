One Mom’s Ultimate Free Guide To Homeschooling Your Children
Home School Learning Homework Reading Concept
Mom Creates Free Site for Homeschooling
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are having to become teachers and homeschool their kids and if you’re looking for help you should know that there’s now a free website for that.
A mom from Boca Raton, Florida created Home School Roomies after wanting to help families navigate what to do during the school year.
Home School Roomies has options for you to join different groups to help you navigate the school year that’ll be a little different this year. It’s kind of like Facebook and LinkedIn Mixed together. You can connect and meet new friends, while also learning and sharing your best homeschooling tips.
Check it out: Homeschoolroomies.com