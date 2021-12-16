One More Year To Wait For “Avatar 2”
TIANJIN, CHINA - MARCH 14: People watch IMAX 3D film 'Avatar', which is reissued in China, at a cinema on March 14, 2021 in Tianjin, China. (Photo by Tong Yu/China News Service via Getty Images)
We only have 365 days left to wait until we can FINALLY see what “Avatar 2” is all about. The movie, expected to hit December 16th, 2022, was filmed primarily underwater. The actors were required to have special training which caused some of the 10-year delay from the original movie. Read more about James Cameron’s interview and “Avatar 2” HERE.