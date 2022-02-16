One Woman Has Moms Everywhere Upset

      Weather Alert

Feb 16, 2022 @ 5:19pm

Everyone has different viewpoints on life, but one woman has the internet in a HUGE debate about her choices. Alicellani raises her child as a “vegan crunchy freebirth mama” but it is her stance on c-section births is what is causing so many other moms to be upset.  The controversy started after Alice said that c-sections are not a birth, but rather a medical extraction.  The original video that started everything is below but there are many on her account if you would want to go through them all.  What do you think?

@alicellanispam Reply to @beautifulpeace101 #csectionmama #surgicalextraction #freebirth #informedconsent #crunchymom #vbac #homebirth ♬ Opportunity – Quvenzhané Wallis

