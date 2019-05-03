Only 10% of People Know Why Cinco de Mayo Is a Holiday

Cinco de Mayo is Sunday. And as you’re drinking a blended margarita or eating authentic Mexican food like a Crunchwrap Supreme to celebrate it . . . it’s probably good to know WHY.

About three out of four people say they’ll celebrate the holiday in one way or another . . . but only 10% of people know WHY.

A survey gave people five choices for what Cinco de Mayo is about, and the correct answer came in LAST.

39% said it’s Mexican Independence Day, but it’s not . . . that’s September 16th. 26% said it’s a general celebration of Mexican-American culture . . . 13% said it’s a day for DRINKING . . . and 13% admitted they just had no idea.

The correct answer, which got 10% of the vote, is it’s the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5th, 1862.

