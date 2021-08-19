OnlyFans Banning Sexually Explicit Content

Starting October 1st, OnlyFans, the app known for it’s sexually explicit content will prohibit it from the platform.
OnlyFans, a subscription-based service that allows people to have “fans” that pay for access to their service, boomed during the pandemic.
Some creators on the platform say they average over $1200 a month, but the platform says explicit content is holding it back.
“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines…Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy”
OnlyFans has had a hard time securing investors because of its adult content, too.
They’re hoping to receive funding after the change is implemented on October 1st, and said they will work with all creators to have a smooth transition.