Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List Is Here!
I can’t believe it has been 25 years since Oprah started her Favorite Things list.
It all started on her TV show and since her TV show ended she moved the feature online.
This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary of her Favorite Things list Oprah is focusing her list on small businesses and businesses owned by women and people of color.
The list is up now and available for people to purchase the items on Amazon. Check out the list here.