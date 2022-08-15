Orlando Bloom Has Apparently Been Giving Pete Davidson Breakup Advice
As the world now knows, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no more. Pete has been working on the new movie, Wizards! starring opposite Orlando Bloom in Australia.
Pete’s co-host gave him some sound advice saying,
“Once he goes back home, if he wants, he can try to work to repair their relationship. Until then, Orlando explained to just give Kim some space and reconnect when the time feels right.”
The couple broke up due to their travel and work schedules.