Hot on the heels of Kevin Harts apologetic conversation with Ellen, the Academy has announced that the Oscars will continue without a host. Instead, they’ll be looking to fill the space with A-Listers who will announce the various categories.

The development comes as a surprise mainly because of a couple of things: 1. Out of ALL the people in Hollywood, they couldn’t get ONE host? 2. The Oscars haven’t gone hostless since 1989. Talk about a 30 year anniversary.

