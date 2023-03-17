106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Outback Launches Throwback Menu

March 17, 2023 9:03AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Outback is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Starting March 20, customers can order from a “throwback” Boomerang Menu featuring seven popular items that date all the way back to the chain’s founding in 1988. The menu items will only be available through March 26 and include Walkabout Soup, Aussie Twisted Ribs, the Wedge Salad,  Toowoomba Pasta and the Cinnamon Oblivion dessert. What’s the best thing on the menu at Outback?

More about:
Food
Outback Steak house
Throwback Menu

Contests