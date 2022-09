Twelve-year-old Arch Pal, of Dubuque, Iowa has a unique talent. He loves to paint and has now turned his passion into raising money for kids his age and younger. Pal sells his one-of-a-kind paintings to help out kids at St. Jude hospital in Memphis Tennessee. He has raised $15,000 since he started selling his paintings in 2018. Adding to his accomplishments he has also won the Diana Award.