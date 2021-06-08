Paramount Plus Adding 1K Movies This Week

If you’ve subscribed to Paramount Plus you’ll be happy to know that a lot of movies are coming your way this week.
To solidify its place in the streaming platform wars the service is adding more than 1,000 movies this week.
One of the films will be the new Mark Wahlberg flick Infinite which will be exclusive to the platform.
The platform has plans to have more than 2,500 titles by the end of the summer.
Plus, Paramount Plus will add the animated Paw Patrol film and the platform will serve as the home of A Quiet Place 2.