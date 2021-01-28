Parenting Advice From Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel recently announced the birth of their second son, Phineas. In a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, JT opened up about what it was like having kids as a celebrity. Justin explained, “I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private, but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do”. On a funny note, JT also said he’s afraid that kids will only want to be friends with his sons because he’s “Branch” from Trolls or because he’s an entertainer.