Pat Sajak Has Strong Words For Hostile ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans
Recently, a contestant has received major backlash due to making two crucial mistakes when solving an ‘easy’ puzzle.
Now, Pat Sajak has responded to the backlash and defended the contestant at the same time.
Pat said, “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry.”
He continued, “Now imagine you’re on national TV, and you’re suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be?”
He added, “But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.”