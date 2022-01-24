Patrick Holmes Sprints Across Field To Find Josh Allen
one american football player portrait in silhouette shadow on white background
It’s the true sign of sportsmanship. Last night the Kansas City Chief advance to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills. It was a shootout leading to overtime but it’s Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that’s getting all of the attention. After locking up the win, Mahomes sprinted onto the field for one reason to find opposing QB of the Bills Josh Allen. Despite whoever was victorious these two show Ultimate respect. Check it out.