People are upset with the NYC Rockefeller Tree
Tis the season, to be upset over a tree that you really don’t care about. The 75foot Rockefeller Center tree was delivered on Saturday and it has many upset. Some say the tree looks like the Charlie Brown tree, others wonder the point of having the tree if no one can visit the holiday staple due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Regardless of opinion, the NYC staple tree lighting will take place on December 2nd.