People’s Choice Awards Nominees Announced
The People’s Choice Awards announced the Nominees for the 2021 Awards Ceremony, and the list is HOT.
Here’s the list of artists up for nominations this year.
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
“Butter,” BTS
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Up,” Cardi B
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
MONTERO, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
“Butter,” BTS
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“LOCATION,” KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORATION OF 2021
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
“You Right,” Doja Cat & The Weeknd
