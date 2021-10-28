      Weather Alert

People’s Choice Awards Nominees Announced

Oct 28, 2021 @ 2:09pm

The People’s Choice Awards announced the Nominees for the 2021 Awards Ceremony, and the list is HOT.

Here’s the list of artists up for nominations this year.

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

 

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

 

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2021

“Butter,” BTS

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Up,” Cardi B

 

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

 

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

 

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

 

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

“Butter,” BTS

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“LOCATION,” KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

 

THE COLLABORATION OF 2021

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

“You Right,” Doja Cat & The Weeknd

 

Full List: https://www.eonline.com/news/1305316/2021-peoples-choice-awards-complete-list-of-nominees

