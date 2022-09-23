Pepsi Releasing NEW flavored Soda

Just as the leaves are about to change Pepsi is releasing S’mores flavored soda to quench your thirst by the fire. The soda will come in three flavors, graham cracker, toasty marshmallow, and chocolate. If you’re feeling lucky, Pepsi is giving you the opportunity to win the entire collection. For now, you can purchase the different flavors in stores for a limited time and mix and match them how you see fit. Which flavors would you be more likely to mix together?

Celebrate the last day of Summer with the limited batch 🔥Pepsi S’mores Collection🔥 Mix & match flavors to create your perfect s’mores combo! Share a 📸 or ✍️ how you s’more with #PepsiSmores #Sweepstakes and follow us for a chance to win this trio! pic.twitter.com/PM61mJA3zr — Pepsi (@pepsi) September 22, 2022