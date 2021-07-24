PETA Demands All Animal Scenes Removed From Jackass Forever
Following the release of the trailer for JACKASS FOREVER, PETA condemns all involved with the film for stunts featured in the trailer involving animals and they want the scenes removed.
PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. released an official statement:
“Jackass stunts are violent and vulgar, but if the talent is willing and the wounds are self-inflicted, that’s one thing-however, it’s quite another when animals are exploited, harassed, and harmed: That’s cruelty. The Jackass Forever trailer shows Knoxville’s crew provoking a snake and a bull to the point of attack, treating a tarantula like a game piece, and coercing a chained bear to eat honey off a bound participant. Four months before its release, Jackass Forever has already risked normalizing animal exploitation and legitimizing the cruel exhibitors who pimp out animals for productions. PETA is urging producers to remove stunts involving animals from the film.”
Check out the trailer above to see snippets of the scenes in question