Pete Davidson and War Hero Dan Crenshaw Made Up on “SNL”

PETE DAVIDSON apologized to Lieutenant Commander DAN CRENSHAW on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL who wears an eye patch after losing his eye in Afghanistan in 2012.

Last week, Pete said he looks like a hitman in a porn movie, and flippantly blew off his military service.

Not only did Pete apologize during “Weekend Update”, but Crenshaw was there to accept.

And he took some shots at Pete, too. First, his cell phone ringer went off and it was the ARIANA GRANDE song “Breathin”. And he cracked on Pete’s looks, too, including, quote, “Pete looks like if the Meth from ‘Breaking Bad’ was a person.”

Then, Crenshaw gave a speech about how this should be a lesson that we should forgive one another, and that since it’s Veterans Day weekend, we should connect with veterans, and tell them, “NEVER FORGET.”

He added, quote, “And we’ll never forget those we lost on 9/11 . . . heroes like Pete’s father.”