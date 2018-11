Jonah Hill made some promos for his upcoming hosting gig with Saturday Night Live. In one of the promos, it features singer Maggie Rogers and Pete Davidson. Pete asks Maggie to MARRY him, and she says no. He replies, quote, “0 for 3.”

Seems harmless enough, but Ariana was NOT amused. She Tweeted, quote, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh? Thank u, next.” The tweets have been deleted.

KFRX KWICK FIX: Pete Davidson throwing shade at Ariana