Pete Davidson Might Actually Go To Space
Pete Davidson may be the next rich person to go to space.
There are rumors that he will get on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight. Pete is said to be “in talks” with Bezos about accompanying him on a Blue Origin space flight. The two reportedly discussed the idea when Davidson and Kim Kardashian dined with Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez at the Amazon founder’s L.A. home in January. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also present
A Page Six source said, “Pete is excited. They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized. He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”
It’d arguably be cooler for Pete to board Elon Musk’s SpaceX flight, to reenact the ‘Chad On Mars’ sketch from SNL.