Pete Davidson Thought It Was Okay to Make Fun of a Wounded Veteran on “Saturday Night Live”

Try as we might, we just can’t seem to get PETE DAVIDSON and ARIANA GRANDE to move to the back burner and let us get on with our lives.  Here’s the latest . . .

On “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, Pete did a skit where he gave his “first impressions” of candidates in tomorrow’s elections, just by looking at pictures of them.

And he made the really dumb decision to include DAN CRENSHAW, a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye serving in Afghanistan in 2012, and now wears an eyepatch.

Pete said he looks like, quote, “a hitman in a porno movie,” which, I mean, who cares, right?  But then he added, quote, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.  Whatever.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee demanded an apology, and Crenshaw Tweeted that he’s not easily offended, but, quote, “vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

(He also spoke to TMZ.)

 

 

