Pete Davidson Wore Kanye West’s Met Gala Outfit to the Emmys This Year

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the Emmys on Monday (September 12). The actor wore the exact outfit Kanye wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Dressed in a black Dickies jacket and black pants, Davidson hit the stage, and fans took to social media to respond to Davidson’s obvious dose of shade towards Kanye.

“Can we all just appreciate Pete Davidson dressing like Kanye for the Emmy’s,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person wrote, “Pete Davidson got on a whole Dickies fit at the Emmy’s, Kanye bout to have a cow.”