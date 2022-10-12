‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Broadway’s Longest-Running Show Is Closing

Getty Images

“Phantom of the Opera” has been on Broadway for 35 years, but February 2023 will be the last time it appears on stage. Covid hit multiple businesses and the arts was one of them. Ticket sales have fallen so low that they have made the decision to pull it. Even worse, there are no off-Broadway shows traveling. We will miss you Phantom! Read the story HERE.

Lied Center has the Glenn Korff Broadway Series. You can see who is coming to the Capital City HERE.