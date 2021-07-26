Pink Offers To Pay Fines For Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball Team After They Refuse To Wear Bikini Bottoms
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Pink performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Pink sparked change after the Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball Team was fined 1,500 Euros ($1766) for protesting rules surrounding their uniforms.
The problem is the men’s team doesn’t have to adhere to such guidelines.
Upon hearing about the fine on Sunday (July 25) Pink tweeted,
“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”
After Pink’s tweet went viral, EHF President Michael Wiederer, said he would change the requirements for women’s uniforms. “Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender. I’m so happy that this was brought to attention because these rules need to change!” Wiederer said in a statement.