Pizza Delivery Guy Shoots Three Men Who Tried To Rob Him
Police say a pizza delivery guy in North Carolina was dropping off a pie at an apartment building in Charlotte on Monday when he was suddenly ambushed by four people — who allegedly aimed what the driver believed to be a rifle at his head and tried to rob him. But the scrappy pizza guy quickly pulled out his own pistol and opened fire, striking three of the suspects. The would-be robbers included an unidentified 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, along with 18-year-old Toybyus Banks and 20-year-old Nemiah McInnis. All four of them fled following the shooting, and the delivery guy called 911. Police eventually caught up with the alleged bandits and arrested them on robbery charges. The three who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At the scene of the crime, investigators later found an assault-style rifle believed to have been used in the attempted robbery — but they determined that it was only a toy.