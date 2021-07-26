Pizza Hut Launches New 10-Meat Pizza In Japan
Pizza Hut Japan is feeling the Olympic spirit with its new Decathlon Pizza!
Being referred to as the “King of meat-based pizza,” the pie is topped with ten kinds of meat.
No, really-do you like meat? Because there’s bacon, Iberico thick-sliced bacon, aged bacon, teriyaki chicken, charcoal-grilled beef ribs, beef bulgogi, pulled pork, rough sliced sausage, and basic pizza staples pepperoni and Italian sausage.
Alas, the pizza is only being sold at participating Pizza Huts in Japan while the Olympics are happening.