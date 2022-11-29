106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Pizza Hut’sTriple Treat Box Pizza

November 29, 2022 9:38AM CST
Share
Pizza Hut’sTriple Treat Box Pizza
A slice of hot pizza just from the oven with melted cheese dripping

Pizza Hut is bringing back its popular Triple Treat Box for the holidays. The box, which is a ‘triple-decker’ and features three drawers, includes two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls. The Triple Treat Box is at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

More about:
eat
Pizza
Pizza Hut
Triple Treat Box
yum

Contests