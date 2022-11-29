Pizza Hut’sTriple Treat Box Pizza
November 29, 2022 9:38AM CST
A slice of hot pizza just from the oven with melted cheese dripping
Pizza Hut is bringing back its popular Triple Treat Box for the holidays. The box, which is a ‘triple-decker’ and features three drawers, includes two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls. The Triple Treat Box is at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited time.
Did the Street Profits make you hungry for @pizzahut? Treat yourself with your own Triple Treat Box this holiday season and order here 👉🏼 https://t.co/hVkUOlYpjt #ad pic.twitter.com/j2r3g9IYzv
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2021
