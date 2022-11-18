P!nk drops NEW Album Release date

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Pink performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

P!nk To Release New Album ‘Trustfall’ in February 2023 P!nk will release her ninth studio album on February 17, 2023. The album will be titled, Trustfall She currently has the single Never Gonna Not Dance Again out now. The music video currently has over 5 million views. At this Sunday’s American Music Awards, P!nk will perform her latest single and do a tribute to Olivia Newton-John. What is your favorite P!nk album?