Police Obtain Warrant For Alec Baldwin’s Cellphone In ‘Rust’ Investigation

Authorities in New Mexico have issued a search warrant for actor Alec Baldwin’s cellphone, in connection with October’s fatal gun accident on the set of Rust.
The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said they want to search the phone for communications pertaining to the movie production, or “any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins”.
Baldwin, who fired the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, told police he had emailed armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed about what kind of gun to use.