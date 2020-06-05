Poll: 74% of Americans View George Floyd’s Death as an Underlying Racial Injustice Problem
A new ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals that 74% of Americans believe that George Floyd’s death is sign of racial injustice problem.
When a similar question was asked nearly six years ago after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, only 43% polled believed there was a problem with the treatment of African-Americans by police.
Majorities of whites at 70%, blacks at 94% and Hispanics at 75% believe the U.S. has a racial injustice issue.
Politically, 92% of Democrats polled see a racial injustice problem, while 55% of Republicans and 71% of Independents see George Floyd’s death exemplifies problems between police and black communities.