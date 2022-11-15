Pop Tarts 15K Give Away

Hot Strawberry Toaster Pastry with frosting and sprinkles

The Gingerbread Pop Tart is coming back for the holidays, and the brand wants to celebrate the festive flavor by giving away 15 grand. Pop Tart is teaming up with Zillow to bring the cash to one lucky fan and all you have to do is snap a picture of your gingerbread house and post it on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #GingerbreadPopTartEntry. The contest ends on 12/16 at 11:59 pm ET. If the building isn’t your thing, you can still enter by digitally drawing or hand-drawing a representation of your best gingerbread home. Have you ever won a contest?