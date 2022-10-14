Popcorn Beverage?

Cocktail glass with drink in the bar

Have You Tried A Popcorn Cocktail? Cocktail lovers are flipping for a new trend that features popcorn. Popcorn cocktails are taking over. Haswell Green’s, a cocktail bar in Manhattan’s Theater District, serves a “Silver Screen” made with toffee popcorn–washed bourbon, a cherry cola reduction, and bitters. It’s also finished with a red-and-white striped cup of popcorn that’s clothespinned onto the glass. At Deadshot in Portland, Oregon, the “Double Feature” is made with popcorn-infused rum, smoked cola syrup, and a clothespinned cone of popcorn. Other popcorn drinks include a popcorn sour, a popcorn old fashioned, caramel corn shooters, and one corn-flavored cocktail recipe that even calls for a piece of charred corn on the cob, and a dehydrated corn husk. What weird cocktail do you like?