Porta-Potty Choir Sets World Record
An Indiana sanitation company celebrated the end of 2020 by having a choir of porta-potties sing. A LOT OF THEM.
The signature blue porta-potties were stacked against the Chicago skyline and sang a remix of “Hallelujah”.
AND they put quotes from Elf and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation in!
The performance set a record for “the most animated faces on a single holiday light display,” per the rent-a-john firm’s Twitter account.
The Christmas choir has been an ongoing tradition since 2013, when Service Sanitation’s marketing manager Stevie “Dee” Dykstra opted to create a video for customers instead of a Christmas card.
I WISH I could see this live.