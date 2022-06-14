Post Baby Pampering Will Cost You
Mother giving birth to a baby. Newborn baby in delivery room. Mom holding her new born child after labor. Female pregnant patient in a modern hospital. Parent and infant first moments of bonding.
Want to get pampered post-baby? You can at Boram Postnatal Retreat in Manhattan, but it is going to cost you. They charge between $1,300 and $1,800 a night, but you get first-class treatment. New moms are treated to massages, foot rubs, and gourmet meals as they recover from delivery. Plus, their newborns can stay in the room with their moms or be looked after by staff in the nursery.
Find out more HERE.