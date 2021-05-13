Post Malone delivers NFL Schedule to his favorite team

Post Malone is a Die Hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Clearly, we know this by all of the references in his music. In Posty’s song WOW he refers to Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott, “Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown, ayy (yeah)”. NFL fans were happy to celebrate as yesterday was the release of the 2021-2022 NFL schedule and the Cowboys dropped their schedule in a star-studded fashion. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went all out hiring Post Malone as the Post Man delivering the schedule to his office. See the video below.
Schedule release got ‘em sayin’ WOW!
Thanks, @postmalone. 😉
Tickets available via @seatgeek → https://t.co/DJV8o7qCUo pic.twitter.com/WvN2FBtD2C
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2021
