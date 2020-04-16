Post Malone Featured in new 5-Year-old Video
50 Cent is using the quarantine to catch up on career moves that he apparently skipped over? He dropped the music video for “Tryna F* Me Over” with featured a fresh-faced, young Post Malone circa 2015!!. Fans instantly asked why it took him so long to drop the video. His only response? “I do it when I feel like it”. Good memories for both though, 50 sold 30 million copies of the record, and 2015 was the year Post released his breakout hit “White Iverson”.