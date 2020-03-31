Post Malone hosting most “Post Malone themed” COVID-19 fundraiser EVER… a virtual celebrity beer pong tournament
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects external filter was used for this image.) Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
If this ain’t on-brand, I don’t know what is. This will be happening next week on Instagram Live with celebrities including Kane Brown, Gronk, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Kelce. I’m actually kinda excited to watch it!!
Learn more about the tourney HERE, and see Posty describe it below.