106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Power of the mind

September 8, 2022 6:03AM CDT
Share
Power of the mind

JDub was so skeptical at first but he is now a believer in how powerful the mind can be.  Now he thinks hes has a superpower.

@breathewithbababuddha #greenscreenvideo #duet with @Karina | FCS Teacher #teacher the power of the mind demonstrated with this pedulum. Mind blown! #Breathwork #meditation #yoga #breathe #healing #mindfulness #wellness ♬ original sound – BabaBuddha BreathMaster ENERGY

@jdubontheradio The power is the mind. I though for sure this was BS. Wow was I wrong. It does work. #jennandjdubshow #kfrx #jdubontheradio #mental #fyp ♬ original sound – jdubontheradio

More about:
Jenn And JDub
KFRX
Powerful
The mind

Contests