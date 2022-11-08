106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

November 8, 2022 11:32AM CST
Powerball is even BIGGER

Winning Powerball Numbers Have Finally Been Announced The winning numbers for the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball lottery ticket have been announced! According to the Multi-State Lottery System, the winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number is 10. According to the association, the jackpot is “making it the world’s largest lottery prize.” The numbers were announced on Tuesday morning after a technical issue prevented one participating state to be included.  What is the most you have won from the lottery? What would you do if you won this jackpot?

