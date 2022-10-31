106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Powerball Jackpot

October 31, 2022 11:50AM CDT
Don’t Forget To Buy A Powerball Ticket! Don’t forget to play Powerball today! With no winners reported, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot of 825 million dollars has grown to an estimated billion dollars. The jackpot has been rolling over since early August. Are you going to buy a ticket? If you were completely alone when you found out you won a billion dollars, who would you call first?

