Powerful quotes to celebrate Black History Month
Feb 1, 2021 @ 3:45pm
February is Black History Month. Here are 8 powerful quotes from amazing leaders to celebrate.
“
Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will
,”
Frederick Douglass
.
“
… history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own
,”
Michelle Obama
.
“
I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear
,”
Rosa Parks
.
“
Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world
,”
Harriet Tubman
.
“
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere
,”
Martin Luther King Jr
.
“
The best way to make dreams come true is to wake up
,”
Mae C. Jemison
.
“
Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope
,”
Maya Angelou
.
“
Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today
,”
Malcolm X
.
TAGS
Black History Month
fredrick douglass
harriet tubman
Mae Jemison
malcom X
martin Luther King Jr
maya angelou
michelle obama
Rosa parks
