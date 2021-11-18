      Weather Alert

Practical Joke Meets Gas Station

Nov 18, 2021 @ 6:41am

One guy has proven that practical jokes NEVER end, if you don’t want them to. Kyle Scheele made a cutout of himself and posted it at a Kum & Go.  The joke lasted for a little bit, but not as long as he hoped, because people tattled on him.

Original Post::

@kylescheeleSome friends try to get you into an MLM, I try to get you into an RHC (reverse heist crew) #heist #cardboardcutout♬ original sound – kylescheele

 

Update::

@kylescheeleReply to @kumandgo SCHEELE MEAL UPDATE: kumming soon????♬ original sound – kylescheele

