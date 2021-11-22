Prank Turns Into Paying It Forward
Original Italian seafood pizza
Kyle Scheele did the ultimate prank by putting a 9ft cardboard cutout of himself in a new Kum & Go. The video went viral and Kum & Go found out about it. Thankfully he did not get in trouble, rather it has turned into something spectacular! Kum & Go executives decided to make an actual meal and that meal will only be $5. The best part is $2 of EVERY meal (up to $10,000) between now and Thanksgiving, will go to No Kid Hungry. Go grab your Kyle Scheele meal today!