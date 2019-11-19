‘Pregnant’ Smuggler Hid 4 Kilos of Pot in Fake Baby Bump
(Picture: Gendarmeria Nacional/ Twitter)
A woman posing as pregnant in Argentina was busted with 9 pounds of marijuana stashed in a fake baby bump. The unnamed suspect and a male friend were crossing the country’s border into Chile by bus when they were stopped at a checkpoint. Officers searched her bag and found two bricks of cannabis — then 15 more, held together with paste, inside a phony wearable stomach constructed with glue. “She made a belly out of paste, hid 15 cannabis bricks inside it and faked a pregnancy before trying to take it from Mendoza to Santa Cruz,” Argentina’s Minister for Security Patricia Bullrich tweeted with photos. “The pretend mom-to-be and her accomplice were arrested.” A police spokesman said the pregnant poser was “asked to leave the [bus] and it was confirmed she was also carrying drugs and no baby inside of her.” In total, her special delivery weighed about 4 kilos; she was charged with drug smuggling.