      Weather Alert

President Biden Gas Tax

Jun 22, 2022 @ 11:06am
At the gas station.

President Biden wants to lower gas prices by declaring a ‘gas tax holiday’ for the next three months. He’s urging Congress to approve the plan and “take this step to help American families”. Under the proposal, a federal gas tax of 18 cents per gallon and 24 cents per gallon of diesel would be suspended until September.  The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is currently $4.95 per gallon. Will this ‘gas tax holiday’ do enough to bring down gas prices?  Will Congress get on board with Biden’s plan?

TAGS
Gas help Inflation President Joe Biden Tax
Connect With Us Listen To Us On